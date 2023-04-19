Search
Steve Mayer
Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) average volume reaches $2.74M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 18, 2023, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) opened at $14.65, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.9192 and dropped to $14.53 before settling in for the closing price of $14.74. Price fluctuations for BYND have ranged from $11.03 to $47.44 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 66.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -99.60% at the time writing. With a float of $58.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.77, operating margin of -77.70, and the pretax margin is -82.87.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 405,772. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 27,690 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 78,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CFO, Treasurer sold 15,139 for $14.38, making the entire transaction worth $217,682. This insider now owns 58,687 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.18) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -87.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Looking closely at Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 32.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.16. However, in the short run, Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.98. Second resistance stands at $15.15. The third major resistance level sits at $15.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.20.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

There are currently 64,150K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 950.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 418,930 K according to its annual income of -366,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,940 K and its income totaled -66,870 K.

