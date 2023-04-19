BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) volume exceeds 1.19 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 17, 2023, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) opened at $48.56, lower -0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.73 and dropped to $47.765 before settling in for the closing price of $48.73. Price fluctuations for BWA have ranged from $31.14 to $51.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 10.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.80% at the time writing. With a float of $232.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.79 million.

In an organization with 52700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.63, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +8.34.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 350,448. In this transaction EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 6,889 shares at a rate of $50.87, taking the stock ownership to the 28,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President sold 40,000 for $50.76, making the entire transaction worth $2,030,432. This insider now owns 30,544 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.08) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.63% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 77.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.03. However, in the short run, BorgWarner Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.82. Second resistance stands at $49.26. The third major resistance level sits at $49.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.89.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

There are currently 233,785K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,801 M according to its annual income of 944,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,108 M and its income totaled 255,000 K.