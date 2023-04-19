Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 407,510 K

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.26, plunging -1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.28 and dropped to $15.96 before settling in for the closing price of $16.26. Within the past 52 weeks, BNL’s price has moved between $14.98 and $22.60.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 17.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.60%. With a float of $161.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 103,800. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 6,200 shares at a rate of $16.74, taking the stock ownership to the 157,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,982 for $16.72, making the entire transaction worth $100,019. This insider now owns 152,256 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.19 in the near term. At $16.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.55.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.03 billion based on 186,296K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 407,510 K and income totals 122,120 K. The company made 112,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 34,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.