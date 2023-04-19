Brunswick Corporation (BC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.96% last month.

On April 18, 2023, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) opened at $83.17, higher 1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.7797 and dropped to $83.17 before settling in for the closing price of $82.96. Price fluctuations for BC have ranged from $61.89 to $93.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.30% at the time writing. With a float of $70.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.21, operating margin of +13.90, and the pretax margin is +12.53.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brunswick Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 649,196. In this transaction E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of this company sold 7,353 shares at a rate of $88.29, taking the stock ownership to the 41,455 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s E.V.P. & CFO sold 5,710 for $88.28, making the entire transaction worth $504,079. This insider now owns 28,522 shares in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.97) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.00 while generating a return on equity of 34.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 37.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brunswick Corporation (BC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.04, a number that is poised to hit 3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

The latest stats from [Brunswick Corporation, BC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was inferior to 0.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, Brunswick Corporation’s (BC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.70. The third major resistance level sits at $86.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.48. The third support level lies at $81.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Key Stats

There are currently 71,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,812 M according to its annual income of 677,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,583 M and its income totaled 141,700 K.