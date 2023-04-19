Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is -14.45% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 18, 2023, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) opened at $0.2529, higher 11.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3228 and dropped to $0.2465 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for BRSH have ranged from $0.11 to $3.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.10% at the time writing. With a float of $6.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.13, operating margin of -347.66, and the pretax margin is -332.97.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bruush Oral Care Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -332.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 16.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3212 in the near term. At $0.3602, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3975. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2449, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2076. The third support level lies at $0.1686 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Key Stats

There are currently 8,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,632 K according to its annual income of -8,765 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 790 K and its income totaled -626 K.