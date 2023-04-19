Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is 6.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $214.86, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $215.52 and dropped to $212.935 before settling in for the closing price of $213.16. Within the past 52 weeks, CDNS’s price has moved between $132.32 and $217.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 12.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.70%. With a float of $270.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.05, operating margin of +30.15, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 9,119,732. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 42,500 shares at a rate of $214.58, taking the stock ownership to the 602,589 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Corporate VP, General Counsel sold 100 for $210.12, making the entire transaction worth $21,012. This insider now owns 22,294 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 30.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.68% during the next five years compared to 51.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

The latest stats from [Cadence Design Systems Inc., CDNS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.19.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 93.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $201.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $215.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $216.66. The third major resistance level sits at $217.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $211.49. The third support level lies at $210.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.07 billion based on 272,940K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,562 M and income totals 848,950 K. The company made 899,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 240,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.