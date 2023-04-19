Can Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) drop of -7.97% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $10.85, down -3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.85 and dropped to $10.40 before settling in for the closing price of $10.87. Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has traded in a range of $9.81-$23.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.60%. With a float of $129.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1401 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.29, operating margin of -31.93, and the pretax margin is -32.58.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 563,760. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $11.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,834,897 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,000 for $11.27, making the entire transaction worth $315,697. This insider now owns 1,045,479 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -33.48 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.77 in the near term. At $11.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.14. The third support level lies at $9.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.59 billion has total of 149,650K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 523,760 K in contrast with the sum of -175,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 142,180 K and last quarter income was -51,720 K.