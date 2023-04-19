Can CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) hike of 10.31% in a week be considered a lucky break?

April 18, 2023, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) trading session started at the price of $9.99, that was -1.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.25 and dropped to $9.73 before settling in for the closing price of $9.99. A 52-week range for CBAY has been $1.67 – $10.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.70%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.81 million.

In an organization with 63 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 1,070,536. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 112,219 shares at a rate of $9.54, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 7,781 for $8.98, making the entire transaction worth $69,880. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.02 million. That was better than the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 94.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.15. Second resistance stands at $10.46. The third major resistance level sits at $10.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.42. The third support level lies at $9.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

There are 97,293K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 961.66 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -106,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -26,633 K.