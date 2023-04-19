Can PARTS iD Inc.’s (ID) hike of 42.90% in a week be considered a lucky break?

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.22, soaring 33.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, ID’s price has moved between $0.17 and $2.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.40%. With a float of $5.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 108 workers is very important to gauge.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PARTS iD Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 16,051. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 19,890 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 77,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,126 for $0.81, making the entire transaction worth $15,435. This insider now owns 77,118 shares in total.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) Trading Performance Indicators

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PARTS iD Inc. (ID)

The latest stats from [PARTS iD Inc., ID] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.54 million was superior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, PARTS iD Inc.’s (ID) raw stochastic average was set at 10.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 194.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3409, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0146.

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 450,120 K and income totals -16,460 K. The company made 61,562 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.