cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) stock priced at $0.15, down -0.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.16 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. YCBD’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $0.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 51.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -162.50%. With a float of $40.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.91, operating margin of -48.90, and the pretax margin is -197.96.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of cbdMD Inc. is 33.56%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -197.96 while generating a return on equity of -104.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -162.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are cbdMD Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, cbdMD Inc.’s (YCBD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2221, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3051. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1572 in the near term. At $0.1666, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1741. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1403, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1328. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1234.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.59 million, the company has a total of 65,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,400 K while annual income is -70,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,090 K while its latest quarter income was -3,960 K.