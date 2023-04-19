Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Markets

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) stock priced at $0.15, down -0.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.16 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. YCBD’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $0.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 51.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -162.50%. With a float of $40.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.91, operating margin of -48.90, and the pretax margin is -197.96.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of cbdMD Inc. is 33.56%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -197.96 while generating a return on equity of -104.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -162.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are cbdMD Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, cbdMD Inc.’s (YCBD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2221, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3051. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1572 in the near term. At $0.1666, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1741. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1403, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1328. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1234.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.59 million, the company has a total of 65,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,400 K while annual income is -70,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,090 K while its latest quarter income was -3,960 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) plunged -4.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $2.09, down -4.59% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.94 million

Shaun Noe -
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $114.47, soaring 2.92% from the previous trading...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 11.50% for Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
April 18, 2023, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) trading session started at the price of $1.15, that was 16.67% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.