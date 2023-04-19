Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 336,100 K

On April 18, 2023, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) opened at $69.74, lower -0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.74 and dropped to $67.95 before settling in for the closing price of $68.75. Price fluctuations for CDAY have ranged from $43.23 to $79.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.30% at the time writing. With a float of $152.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.69 million.

In an organization with 8526 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.08, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is -5.05.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 408,660. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $68.11, taking the stock ownership to the 245,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s EVP, CPTO sold 6,188 for $71.69, making the entire transaction worth $443,618. This insider now owns 126,517 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -5.89 while generating a return on equity of -3.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.30% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 49.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.27. However, in the short run, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.64. Second resistance stands at $70.59. The third major resistance level sits at $71.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.06.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

There are currently 152,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,246 M according to its annual income of -73,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 336,100 K and its income totaled -5,200 K.