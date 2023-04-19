Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.64% last month.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $56.76, plunging -3.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.80 and dropped to $53.84 before settling in for the closing price of $56.44. Within the past 52 weeks, CBSH’s price has moved between $54.66 and $72.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.60%. With a float of $116.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4447 workers is very important to gauge.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 55,574. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 856 shares at a rate of $64.92, taking the stock ownership to the 6,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 230 for $65.40, making the entire transaction worth $15,041. This insider now owns 9,956 shares in total.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.87 while generating a return on equity of 16.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)

The latest stats from [Commerce Bancshares Inc., CBSH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s (CBSH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.93. The third major resistance level sits at $59.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.01. The third support level lies at $50.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.88 billion based on 124,802K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,566 M and income totals 488,400 K. The company made 432,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 131,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.