Crane Company (CR) 20 Days SMA touches 1.07%: The odds favor the bear

On April 18, 2023, Crane Company (NYSE: CR) opened at $81.41, lower -3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.77 and dropped to $78.34 before settling in for the closing price of $81.15. Price fluctuations for CR have ranged from $69.00 to $83.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.80% at the time writing. With a float of $56.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.73 million.

The firm has a total of 7000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Crane Company (CR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 5,923,151. In this transaction V.P. Treasury & Tax of this company sold 49,409 shares at a rate of $119.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,263 for $119.03, making the entire transaction worth $983,545. This insider now owns 289 shares in total.

Crane Company (CR) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 6.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Crane Company (CR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crane Company (CR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Crane Company, CR], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.79.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Key Stats

There are currently 56,725K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,375 M according to its annual income of 401,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 824,100 K and its income totaled 97,200 K.