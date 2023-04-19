Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.46%

Analyst Insights

On April 18, 2023, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) opened at $9.12,. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.15 and dropped to $8.935 before settling in for the closing price of $9.03. Price fluctuations for CRDO have ranged from $7.84 to $19.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.60% at the time writing. With a float of $105.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.12, operating margin of -17.69, and the pretax margin is -20.86.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 243,123. In this transaction Pres & Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,446 shares at a rate of $9.95, taking the stock ownership to the 225,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6,250 for $10.42, making the entire transaction worth $65,099. This insider now owns 11,257,352 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -20.83 while generating a return on equity of -15.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Looking closely at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.81. However, in the short run, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.14. Second resistance stands at $9.25. The third major resistance level sits at $9.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.71.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are currently 148,567K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 106,480 K according to its annual income of -22,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,270 K and its income totaled 2,820 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) is expecting 71.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.77, soaring 0.84% from the previous trading...
Read more

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.10%

Shaun Noe -
April 18, 2023, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) trading session started at the price of $13.17, that was -0.61% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

2.17% volatility in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) stock priced at $104.85, down -0.47% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.