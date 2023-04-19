Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.57 million

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.05, plunging -1.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.05 and dropped to $17.39 before settling in for the closing price of $18.06. Within the past 52 weeks, CUBI’s price has moved between $6.87 and $48.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.40%. With a float of $30.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.41 million.

The firm has a total of 665 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Customers Bancorp Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 106,600. In this transaction President, CEO of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $20.50, taking the stock ownership to the 91,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 45,450 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $499,950. This insider now owns 1,167,626 shares in total.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.59) by -$0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +25.08 while generating a return on equity of 16.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Customers Bancorp Inc., CUBI], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s (CUBI) raw stochastic average was set at 41.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.37. The third major resistance level sits at $18.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.72.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 579.14 million based on 31,602K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 917,650 K and income totals 228,030 K. The company made 276,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.