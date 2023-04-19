Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) plunged -0.91 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Markets

On April 18, 2023, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) opened at $28.39, lower -0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.40 and dropped to $27.67 before settling in for the closing price of $28.52. Price fluctuations for CVI have ranged from $21.11 to $41.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.60% at the time writing. With a float of $100.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

In an organization with 1470 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.81, operating margin of +9.44, and the pretax margin is +7.35.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.48) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +4.25 while generating a return on equity of 85.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.89. However, in the short run, CVR Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.55. Second resistance stands at $28.84. The third major resistance level sits at $29.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.09.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

There are currently 100,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,896 M according to its annual income of 463,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,680 M and its income totaled 111,000 K.

