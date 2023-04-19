DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) soared 0.23 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 18, 2023, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) opened at $30.87, higher 0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.98 and dropped to $30.23 before settling in for the closing price of $30.57. Price fluctuations for DV have ranged from $17.22 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 348 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.20, operating margin of +13.65, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 1,220,880. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $30.52, taking the stock ownership to the 55,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 11,003 for $30.56, making the entire transaction worth $336,222. This insider now owns 179,071 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 93.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.00 in the near term. At $31.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

There are currently 165,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 452,420 K according to its annual income of 43,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 133,640 K and its income totaled 18,070 K.