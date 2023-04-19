Erasca Inc. (ERAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On April 18, 2023, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) opened at $3.09, lower -3.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.77 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. Price fluctuations for ERAS have ranged from $2.65 to $10.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.40% at the time writing. With a float of $100.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129 employees.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Erasca Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 55,230. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.76, taking the stock ownership to the 463,974 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 100,000 for $2.84, making the entire transaction worth $284,000. This insider now owns 18,296,216 shares in total.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by -$0.74. This company achieved a return on equity of -55.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Erasca Inc. (ERAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Erasca Inc. (ERAS)

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Erasca Inc.’s (ERAS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.14 in the near term. At $3.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.48.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Key Stats

There are currently 150,589K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 478.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -242,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -135,250 K.