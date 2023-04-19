Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.31%

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.06, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. Within the past 52 weeks, EVLV’s price has moved between $1.75 and $3.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -687.40%. With a float of $104.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.13, operating margin of -183.71, and the pretax margin is -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 25,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $3.13, taking the stock ownership to the 246,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s President & CEO sold 43,942 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $128,311. This insider now owns 734,623 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -687.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 54.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.08 in the near term. At $3.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. The third support level lies at $2.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 468.86 million based on 148,103K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,200 K and income totals -86,410 K. The company made 20,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.