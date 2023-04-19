Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 144,610 K

Markets

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $51.41, plunging -0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.72 and dropped to $50.99 before settling in for the closing price of $51.38. Within the past 52 weeks, FR’s price has moved between $42.91 and $65.92.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.20%. With a float of $131.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

In an organization with 157 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.92, operating margin of +39.63, and the pretax margin is +75.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +66.45 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.21. However, in the short run, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.65. Second resistance stands at $52.05. The third major resistance level sits at $52.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.19.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.85 billion based on 132,211K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 539,930 K and income totals 359,130 K. The company made 144,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

