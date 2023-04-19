FULT (Fulton Financial Corporation) dropped -2.31 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On April 18, 2023, Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) opened at $13.49, lower -2.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.49 and dropped to $13.02 before settling in for the closing price of $13.42. Price fluctuations for FULT have ranged from $13.09 to $18.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.00% at the time writing. With a float of $165.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fulton Financial Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 156,327. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 9,952 shares at a rate of $15.71, taking the stock ownership to the 82,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director bought 2,910 for $17.16, making the entire transaction worth $49,921. This insider now owns 8,870 shares in total.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.16 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.39 in the near term. At $13.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.45.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Key Stats

There are currently 166,111K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,092 M according to its annual income of 286,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 322,170 K and its income totaled 81,830 K.