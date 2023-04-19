Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is expecting -2.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 18, 2023, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) trading session started at the price of $51.57, that was -0.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.95 and dropped to $51.47 before settling in for the closing price of $51.66. A 52-week range for GLPI has been $41.60 – $54.88.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.30%. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.13 million.

The firm has a total of 17 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 53,820. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $53.82, taking the stock ownership to the 150,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $162,000. This insider now owns 215,981 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.64) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.41% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., GLPI], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 51.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.16. The third major resistance level sits at $52.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

There are 262,354K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.70 billion. As of now, sales total 1,312 M while income totals 703,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 336,390 K while its last quarter net income were 199,590 K.