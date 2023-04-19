GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.81%

April 18, 2023, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) trading session started at the price of $82.79, that was 1.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.16 and dropped to $82.79 before settling in for the closing price of $82.72. A 52-week range for GEHC has been $53.00 – $83.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.70%. With a float of $454.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 42.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 5,487,379. In this transaction CEO, Imaging of this company sold 70,629 shares at a rate of $77.69, taking the stock ownership to the 63,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Director bought 748 for $69.26, making the entire transaction worth $51,806. This insider now owns 1,272 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

The latest stats from [GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., GEHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was inferior to 3.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.91. The third major resistance level sits at $85.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.17. The third support level lies at $81.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

There are 454,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 38.30 billion. As of now, sales total 18,341 M while income totals 1,916 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,938 M while its last quarter net income were 554,000 K.