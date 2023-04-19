GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is -0.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $5.85, down -0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.90 and dropped to $5.74 before settling in for the closing price of $5.79. Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has traded in a range of $3.82-$18.48.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 37.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.10%. With a float of $75.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $411.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 952 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.50, operating margin of +4.85, and the pretax margin is -3.03.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.28 while generating a return on equity of -3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.14% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.86 in the near term. At $5.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.64. The third support level lies at $5.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.39 billion has total of 397,567K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 766,550 K in contrast with the sum of -32,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,110 K and last quarter income was -1,970 K.