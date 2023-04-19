Search
Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is expecting -17.74% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 18, 2023, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) trading session started at the price of $0.50, that was 2.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.4653 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. A 52-week range for GROV has been $0.18 – $12.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.90%. With a float of $60.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 550 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.10, operating margin of -43.85, and the pretax margin is -27.26.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 100,010. In this transaction Director of this company bought 269,061 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 798,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s President & CEO bought 55,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $20,086. This insider now owns 2,554,857 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.28 while generating a return on equity of -43.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.16 million, its volume of 0.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 45.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4389, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0564. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5326 in the near term. At $0.5637, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5973. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4679, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4343. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4032.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

There are 179,563K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 88.30 million. As of now, sales total 321,530 K while income totals -87,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 164,520 K while its last quarter net income were -36,510 K.

