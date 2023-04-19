Search
Steve Mayer
Investors finally get a glimpse of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) volume hitting the figure of 1.24 million.

On April 18, 2023, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) opened at $0.2186, higher 11.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.267 and dropped to $0.2184 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for BNTC have ranged from $0.13 to $2.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.10% at the time writing. With a float of $25.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -449.32, operating margin of -24457.53, and the pretax margin is -24942.47.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Benitec Biopharma Inc. is 7.93%, while institutional ownership is 58.40%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -24942.47 while generating a return on equity of -159.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 114.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

The latest stats from [Benitec Biopharma Inc., BNTC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was superior to 0.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s (BNTC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2447, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3881. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2679. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2918. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2193, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1946. The third support level lies at $0.1707 if the price breaches the second support level.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Key Stats

There are currently 27,981K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 70 K according to its annual income of -18,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -5,410 K.

