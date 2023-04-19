Investors finally get a glimpse of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) volume hitting the figure of 0.86 million.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.90, plunging -1.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.91 and dropped to $26.11 before settling in for the closing price of $26.66. Within the past 52 weeks, YOU’s price has moved between $18.79 and $35.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.40%. With a float of $72.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3056 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.89, operating margin of -29.50, and the pretax margin is -26.86.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clear Secure Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 27,290. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $27.29, taking the stock ownership to the 21,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 1,000 for $26.03, making the entire transaction worth $26,030. This insider now owns 22,894 shares in total.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -14.99 while generating a return on equity of -23.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

The latest stats from [Clear Secure Inc., YOU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.22. The third major resistance level sits at $27.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.62. The third support level lies at $25.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.04 billion based on 153,347K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 437,430 K and income totals -65,570 K. The company made 128,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.