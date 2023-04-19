Investors finally get a glimpse of Owens Corning (OC) volume hitting the figure of 0.98 million.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $99.66, up 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.47 and dropped to $98.88 before settling in for the closing price of $99.23. Over the past 52 weeks, OC has traded in a range of $72.97-$105.62.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.10%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.76, operating margin of +18.52, and the pretax margin is +16.54.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 190,000. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $95.00, taking the stock ownership to the 24,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP and Chief Growth Officer sold 16,688 for $97.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,630,751. This insider now owns 50,354 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.36) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.02% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Owens Corning’s (OC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

The latest stats from [Owens Corning, OC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.41. The third major resistance level sits at $102.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.23. The third support level lies at $97.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.03 billion has total of 90,771K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,761 M in contrast with the sum of 1,241 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,285 M and last quarter income was 124,000 K.