Investors finally get a glimpse of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) volume hitting the figure of 0.72 million.

On April 18, 2023, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) opened at $32.85, lower -0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.9977 and dropped to $32.081 before settling in for the closing price of $32.59. Price fluctuations for PGNY have ranged from $25.67 to $46.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 74.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.70% at the time writing. With a float of $81.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 393 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.26, operating margin of +2.97, and the pretax margin is +3.11.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Progyny Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 11,258. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $56.29, taking the stock ownership to the 580,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 1,041 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $36,435. This insider now owns 223,901 shares in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.86 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Progyny Inc.’s (PGNY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.01 in the near term. At $33.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.63. The third support level lies at $31.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Key Stats

There are currently 93,378K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 786,910 K according to its annual income of 30,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 214,320 K and its income totaled 3,410 K.