Investors finally get a glimpse of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) volume hitting the figure of 3.21 million.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) stock priced at $2.61, down -48.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.61 and dropped to $1.48 before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. UIHC’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $3.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.10%. With a float of $19.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 472 employees.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 55.20%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 755. In this transaction Director of this company bought 944 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 568,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director bought 26 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $21. This insider now owns 284,644 shares in total.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.49 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -102.76 while generating a return on equity of -707.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -48.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.86

Technical Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 289.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 217.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.45 in the near term. At $3.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.83. The third support level lies at $0.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 80.80 million, the company has a total of 43,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 455,420 K while annual income is -468,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 113,480 K while its latest quarter income was -294,910 K.