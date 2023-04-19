Investors finally get a glimpse of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $27.58, up 6.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.62 and dropped to $26.65 before settling in for the closing price of $26.78. Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has traded in a range of $9.47-$39.00.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -15.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.30%. With a float of $39.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86 employees.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is 1.91%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 101,479. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.37, taking the stock ownership to the 259,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,500 for $29.15, making the entire transaction worth $160,324. This insider now owns 255,500 shares in total.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.73) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -7329.23 while generating a return on equity of -44.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s (VRDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 708.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.03, a number that is poised to hit -1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s (VRDN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.24 in the near term. At $29.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.97. The third support level lies at $25.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.28 billion has total of 42,898K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,770 K in contrast with the sum of -129,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100 K and last quarter income was -45,790 K.