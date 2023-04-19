Investors must take note of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s (CSII) performance last week, which was 0.45%.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) stock priced at $19.97, down -0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.97 and dropped to $19.95 before settling in for the closing price of $19.97. CSII’s price has ranged from $12.26 to $22.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -172.40%. With a float of $40.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 725 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.58, operating margin of -15.16, and the pretax margin is -15.50.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 43,496. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $14.50, taking the stock ownership to the 109,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 3,000 for $14.49, making the entire transaction worth $43,467. This insider now owns 580,713 shares in total.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.63 while generating a return on equity of -14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -172.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s (CSII) raw stochastic average was set at 99.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.97 in the near term. At $19.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.94. The third support level lies at $19.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 841.91 million, the company has a total of 42,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 236,220 K while annual income is -36,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 61,450 K while its latest quarter income was -7,890 K.