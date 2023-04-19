Investors must take note of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (COEP) performance last week, which was 19.30%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $1.49, up 9.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Over the past 52 weeks, COEP has traded in a range of $1.03-$21.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -261.80%. With a float of $5.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 52.11%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.59 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$2.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (COEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (COEP) raw stochastic average was set at 39.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6433 in the near term. At $1.7367, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2367. The third support level lies at $1.1433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.23 million has total of 5,116K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 15,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,943 K.