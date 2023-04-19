Investors must take note of CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) performance last week, which was 1.54%.

April 18, 2023, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) trading session started at the price of $70.00, that was 0.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.26 and dropped to $69.86 before settling in for the closing price of $69.69. A 52-week range for CSGP has been $53.51 – $85.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 17.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.10%. With a float of $402.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $404.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.66, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CoStar Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 157,550. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $68.50, taking the stock ownership to the 18,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 5,600 for $70.36, making the entire transaction worth $394,016. This insider now owns 44,846 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.36) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.13 in the near term. At $70.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.59. The third support level lies at $69.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

There are 406,772K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.64 billion. As of now, sales total 2,182 M while income totals 369,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 573,340 K while its last quarter net income were 124,370 K.