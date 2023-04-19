Investors must take note of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) performance last week, which was -5.72%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $56.38, down -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.74 and dropped to $55.23 before settling in for the closing price of $56.10. Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has traded in a range of $40.01-$76.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.50%. With a float of $35.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +30.81, and the pretax margin is +22.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 222,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $55.73, taking the stock ownership to the 165,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s insider sold 2,713 for $55.73, making the entire transaction worth $151,195. This insider now owns 13,391 shares in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.73) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.07% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

The latest stats from [SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., SEAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was inferior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.41. The third major resistance level sits at $58.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.39. The third support level lies at $53.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.64 billion has total of 63,919K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,731 M in contrast with the sum of 291,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 390,520 K and last quarter income was 49,010 K.