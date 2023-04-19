Investors must take note of Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) performance last week, which was 3.60%.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) stock priced at $1.15, down -0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. DCFC’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $10.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.20%. With a float of $77.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 466 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tritium DCFC Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81 and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Looking closely at Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3997, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1009. However, in the short run, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1800. Second resistance stands at $1.2100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0800.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 179.72 million, the company has a total of 153,094K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,820 K while annual income is -127,560 K.