Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) performance last week, which was 3.60%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) stock priced at $1.15, down -0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. DCFC’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $10.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.20%. With a float of $77.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 466 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tritium DCFC Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81 and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Looking closely at Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3997, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1009. However, in the short run, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1800. Second resistance stands at $1.2100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0800.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 179.72 million, the company has a total of 153,094K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,820 K while annual income is -127,560 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

13.18% volatility in Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.80, soaring 31.67% from the previous trading...
Read more

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) average volume reaches $942.21K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
April 18, 2023, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) trading session started at the price of $2.49, that was 0.80% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (LBRDK) performance last week, which was -4.71%.

Shaun Noe -
On April 18, 2023, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) opened at $79.64, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.