Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is expecting -14.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 18, 2023, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) opened at $156.67, lower -1.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $156.67 and dropped to $152.92 before settling in for the closing price of $156.99. Price fluctuations for JKHY have ranged from $139.28 to $212.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.00% at the time writing. With a float of $72.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.96 million.

The firm has a total of 6847 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.91, operating margin of +24.43, and the pretax margin is +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 145,292. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $145.29, taking the stock ownership to the 16,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Board Chair & CEO sold 16,000 for $188.11, making the entire transaction worth $3,009,685. This insider now owns 106,099 shares in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jack Henry & Associates Inc., JKHY], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.14.

During the past 100 days, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) raw stochastic average was set at 28.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $156.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $158.47. The third major resistance level sits at $160.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Key Stats

There are currently 72,991K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,943 M according to its annual income of 362,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 505,310 K and its income totaled 80,780 K.