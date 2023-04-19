Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) stock priced at $1.44. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. JSPR’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $4.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.40%. With a float of $96.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 35 employees.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 10,360. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $1.48, taking the stock ownership to the 23,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Director sold 9,075 for $1.49, making the entire transaction worth $13,524. This insider now owns 21,175 shares in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7945, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4530. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4767 in the near term. At $1.5133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3533. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3167.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 162.96 million, the company has a total of 109,383K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -37,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -13,211 K.