Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) with a beta value of 1.13 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $197.64, soaring 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $200.97 and dropped to $193.97 before settling in for the closing price of $197.65. Within the past 52 weeks, KRTX’s price has moved between $92.26 and $278.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -77.00%. With a float of $32.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 210 employees.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 884,400. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $176.88, taking the stock ownership to the 23,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $181.02, making the entire transaction worth $181,020. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$2.25) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 34.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 702.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.72, a number that is poised to hit -2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -10.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)

Looking closely at Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.28.

During the past 100 days, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s (KRTX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $187.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $201.72. However, in the short run, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $202.38. Second resistance stands at $205.17. The third major resistance level sits at $209.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $195.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $191.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $188.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.44 billion based on 37,374K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,640 K and income totals -276,340 K. The company made 5,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -76,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.

