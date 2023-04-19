Last month’s performance of 11.50% for Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is certainly impressive

April 18, 2023, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) trading session started at the price of $1.15, that was 16.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. A 52-week range for FEMY has been $0.57 – $2.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.10%. With a float of $9.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.83 million.

In an organization with 34 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.35, operating margin of -961.71, and the pretax margin is -944.10.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Femasys Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Femasys Inc. is 18.92%, while institutional ownership is 7.80%.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -944.62 while generating a return on equity of -54.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc. (FEMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was better than the volume of 32986.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Femasys Inc.’s (FEMY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1367, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4004. However, in the short run, Femasys Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4833. Second resistance stands at $1.7067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8067. The third support level lies at $0.5833 if the price breaches the second support level.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Key Stats

There are 11,873K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.41 million. As of now, sales total 1,210 K while income totals -11,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 230 K while its last quarter net income were -2,890 K.