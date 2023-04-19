Last month’s performance of 17.29% for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) stock priced at $53.54, up 3.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.50 and dropped to $53.51 before settling in for the closing price of $53.02. LEGN’s price has ranged from $32.87 to $57.72 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 37.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.10%. With a float of $162.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.07 million.

In an organization with 1390 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.42, operating margin of -391.48, and the pretax margin is -380.94.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -381.48 while generating a return on equity of -59.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Legend Biotech Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 77.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.24. However, in the short run, Legend Biotech Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.66. Second resistance stands at $56.58. The third major resistance level sits at $57.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.60. The third support level lies at $51.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.06 billion, the company has a total of 165,067K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,010 K while annual income is -446,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,971 K while its latest quarter income was -193,228 K.