Last month’s performance of -25.36% for MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is certainly impressive

On April 18, 2023, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) opened at $0.4386, lower -3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4635 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for ML have ranged from $0.43 to $2.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.50% at the time writing. With a float of $192.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 677 workers is very important to gauge.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 5,000. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 7,055 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 3,328,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 1,400 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $1,000. This insider now owns 18,690,171 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MoneyLion Inc. (ML). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

The latest stats from [MoneyLion Inc., ML] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6114, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9888. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4525. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4798. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4960. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4090, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3928. The third support level lies at $0.3655 if the price breaches the second support level.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

There are currently 259,995K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 114.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 340,750 K according to its annual income of -189,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,940 K and its income totaled -138,980 K.