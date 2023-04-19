Last month’s performance of 39.19% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is certainly impressive

On April 18, 2023, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) opened at $0.16, higher 26.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2198 and dropped to $0.159 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for AREB have ranged from $0.13 to $1.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.10% at the time writing. With a float of $16.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.27%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was better than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 33.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1821, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3773. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2202. Second resistance stands at $0.2504. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2810. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1594, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1288. The third support level lies at $0.0986 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are currently 16,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 990 K according to its annual income of -6,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,854 K and its income totaled -765 K.