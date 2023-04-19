Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) kicked off at the price of $11.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) stock priced at $12.07, down -0.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.14 and dropped to $11.96 before settling in for the closing price of $12.02. LAUR’s price has ranged from $9.09 to $12.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -17.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 123.50%. With a float of $139.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.96, operating margin of +21.75, and the pretax margin is +19.79.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Laureate Education Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 48,940. In this transaction VP, ACCTG, GLOBAL CONTROLLER of this company sold 4,130 shares at a rate of $11.85, taking the stock ownership to the 12,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 32,842,183 for $9.41, making the entire transaction worth $309,012,100. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 6.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Laureate Education Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

Looking closely at Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Laureate Education Inc.’s (LAUR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.08. However, in the short run, Laureate Education Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.09. Second resistance stands at $12.20. The third major resistance level sits at $12.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.73.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.86 billion, the company has a total of 157,013K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,242 M while annual income is 69,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 346,330 K while its latest quarter income was 39,240 K.