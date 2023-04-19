Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Avnet Inc. (AVT) to new highs

April 18, 2023, Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) trading session started at the price of $43.94, that was -2.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.02 and dropped to $42.85 before settling in for the closing price of $43.89. A 52-week range for AVT has been $35.45 – $50.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 259.80%. With a float of $90.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.20, operating margin of +3.99, and the pretax margin is +3.43.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Avnet Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 1,090,623. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 24,221 shares at a rate of $45.03, taking the stock ownership to the 30,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 24,221 for $43.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,063,738. This insider now owns 54,287 shares in total.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.85) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 259.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 27.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Avnet Inc. (AVT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avnet Inc. (AVT)

Looking closely at Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Avnet Inc.’s (AVT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.09. However, in the short run, Avnet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.72. Second resistance stands at $44.45. The third major resistance level sits at $44.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.38.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Key Stats

There are 91,379K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.94 billion. As of now, sales total 24,311 M while income totals 692,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,718 M while its last quarter net income were 243,890 K.