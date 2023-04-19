Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) to new highs

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.15, soaring 0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.42 and dropped to $26.83 before settling in for the closing price of $27.00. Within the past 52 weeks, SUM’s price has moved between $21.62 and $34.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.00%. With a float of $118.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.44 million.

The firm has a total of 4800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.61, operating margin of +10.72, and the pretax margin is +14.98.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.20% during the next five years compared to 35.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 186.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Summit Materials Inc., SUM], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Summit Materials Inc.’s (SUM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.68. The third major resistance level sits at $27.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.16.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.24 billion based on 118,428K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,413 M and income totals 275,940 K. The company made 552,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 32,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.