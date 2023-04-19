Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Suzano S.A. (SUZ) to new highs

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $8.12, up 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.30 and dropped to $8.095 before settling in for the closing price of $8.18. Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has traded in a range of $7.70-$11.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.90%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.22, operating margin of +44.60, and the pretax margin is +56.93.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.02) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +46.92 while generating a return on equity of 97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Suzano S.A.’s (SUZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Suzano S.A., SUZ], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Suzano S.A.’s (SUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 15.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.42. The third major resistance level sits at $8.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.93.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.93 billion has total of 1,361,264K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,652 M in contrast with the sum of 4,529 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,731 M and last quarter income was 1,417 M.