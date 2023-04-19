Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to new highs

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $127.65, soaring 0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $128.25 and dropped to $126.699 before settling in for the closing price of $126.74. Within the past 52 weeks, TEL’s price has moved between $104.76 and $138.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 6.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.30%. With a float of $315.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 92000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 3,827,800. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer & Director of this company sold 31,396 shares at a rate of $121.92, taking the stock ownership to the 54,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 2,674 for $125.85, making the entire transaction worth $336,516. This insider now owns 16,782 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.74 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 68.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $128.43 in the near term. At $129.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $129.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $125.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.45 billion based on 316,457K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,281 M and income totals 2,428 M. The company made 3,841 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 397,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.