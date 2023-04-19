Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) to new highs

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) stock priced at $41.29, up 0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.49 and dropped to $40.32 before settling in for the closing price of $40.75. RARE’s price has ranged from $33.36 to $84.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 168.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.10%. With a float of $66.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.08, operating margin of -178.60, and the pretax margin is -193.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 175,615. In this transaction EVP and Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 3,881 shares at a rate of $45.25, taking the stock ownership to the 46,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s insider sold 3,755 for $45.26, making the entire transaction worth $169,951. This insider now owns 80,174 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -194.71 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.12, a number that is poised to hit -2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Looking closely at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 47.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.29. However, in the short run, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.54. Second resistance stands at $42.10. The third major resistance level sits at $42.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.91 billion, the company has a total of 70,217K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 363,330 K while annual income is -707,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 103,350 K while its latest quarter income was -151,830 K.