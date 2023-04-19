LKQ Corporation (LKQ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.12%

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $56.32, up 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.665 and dropped to $56.23 before settling in for the closing price of $56.17. Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has traded in a range of $46.20-$59.33.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.30%. With a float of $265.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.80 million.

In an organization with 45000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 11,714,953. In this transaction Director of this company sold 202,751 shares at a rate of $57.78, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 425,000 for $57.83, making the entire transaction worth $24,577,750. This insider now owns 202,751 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 61.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.93. However, in the short run, LKQ Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.73. Second resistance stands at $56.91. The third major resistance level sits at $57.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.04. The third support level lies at $55.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.01 billion has total of 267,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,794 M in contrast with the sum of 1,149 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,001 M and last quarter income was 194,000 K.